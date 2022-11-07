scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra tonight

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leaders at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Kalamandir in Degloor at 9 pm.

After receiving a grand welcome by MPCC, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume at 10 pm. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra on Monday night at Degloor in Nanded district even as the state unit of the party plans a grand welcome.

Gandhi will be welcomed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leaders at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Kalamandir in Degloor at 9 pm. Carrying unity torches, the yatra will resume at 10 pm and will halt at Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji, Fateh Singh ji, which will be followed by Gurunank Gurupurab Ardas. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on Tuesday. The yatra will halt for the night at Chidravar Mill in Degloor.

All senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra have already landed in Nanded to welcome the yatra. Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a press conference on Tuesday and a public rally will be held on Thursday in Nanded.

