Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Rahul Gandhi: Agnipath scheme will weaken armed forces

He was addressing the meeting on the 68th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will travel to Srinagar on foot.

Rahul Gandhi

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the scheme will weaken the armed forces.

“The young jawans in the armed forces are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. But even here, the Modi government brought the Agnipath scheme. A soldier should be given the best of training available, but here they will be trained only for six months. Do you really think it will prepare them to face the challenges,” asked Rahul, addressing a meeting at Kalegaon in Hingoli district on Monday evening.

“Jobs given under this scheme are also not permanent. They will be sent home after four years. This will further increase unemployment. What will happen if an unemployed youth with armed training sits idle in this country,” he asked.

Asking people to not be scared of forces trying to dominate them, Rahul said fear brings hatred.

“We talk about Made in China and use goods made there. Who benefits out of this? Few industries who brought them here. While the Modi government keeps citizens busy in violence, religion and caste related issues, the real issues like employment, education, health are not being talked about at all,” he said, adding that the poor have no role in the Modi regime as everything including railways, banks, hospitals are being privatised.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 04:21:21 am
RSS-linked magazine targets Amazon, says funding conversions

