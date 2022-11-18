Rahul dares BJP-Shinde Sena to stop yatra over Savarkar row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday dared the BJP-Shinde state government to stop his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently going through Maharashtra.

“If they want to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, they must try it. If the Bharat Jodo Yatra is causing harm to the country, then they should stop this yatra,” said Rahul, addressing a press conference at Wadegaon in Akola district in Vidarbha region.

The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, have launched an agitation against Rahul over his critical remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, with some leaders saying the yatra should not be allowed to move further.

Reading out excerpts from Savarkar’s mercy petition, Rahul had said that in the letter, Savarkar calls himself an obedient servant of the British. “Wasn’t it the betrayal of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Pandit Nehru who sacrificed their lives for the country but never bowed in front of the British,” he said, adding, “When he signed this letter, what was the reason? It was fear. He was afraid of the British”.

Rahul said he was ready to send the documents to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat “for their satisfaction”.

At a function in memory of tribal leader Birsa Munda in Washim on Tuesday, Rahul had said, “Despite the British offering him land, (Birsa Munda) refused to bow down; he chose death. We, the Congress party, consider him our idol. For the BJP and RSS, Savarkarji, who wrote mercy petitions to the British and accepted pension, is an idol.”

Responding to his comments, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We strongly condemn such frivolous charges against a freedom fighter of Veer Savarkar’s stature.”

Advertisement

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, Fadnavis said, “Veer Savarkar was among those freedom fighters who were subjected to brutal atrocities. He was imprisoned in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The cruelty inflicted on him was beyond anybody’s imagination and endurance.”

“Yet, Savarkar remained unperturbed. He was fired up by nationalism. His writings and poems in prison are a testimony to that. How many people have faced such imprisonment? Those questioning Savarkar are heaping insults on his struggle and sacrifice for nation,” said Fadnavis.

Also Read | In Maharashtra, Congress and Uddhav Sena at odds over Savarkar

Meanwhile, BJP’s Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar asked if Rahul Gandhi had read history. “Had he read the writings of his own grandmother, late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he would have never doubted Veer Savarkar,” said Shelar.

Advertisement

Later on Thursday, while addressing a press conference, Rahul also said that he was told by a Shiv Sena-UBT MLA that Rs 50 crore was offered to them for switching sides. “He didn’t go. Just like that, those who are ready to be sold out are going to different parties. We are being sanitised,” he said.

‘’We were not allowed to speak in Parliament on the issues faced by the people. There is inflation in the country, there are no jobs, farmers are not getting relief. Efforts are being made to divert the attention of the public. When we spoke (in Parliament), our mics were switched off and that’s why we have started the yatra,’’ he added.

Rahul said the biggest crowds in the all-India yatra have been seen in Maharashtra and he was extremely happy about it. “Maharashtra’s DNA is of Congress. The party is not weak here at all, ” he said.