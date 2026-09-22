He was ready to join BJP, with Fadnavis in attendance. Then Rahul Gandhi called

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday night, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi dialled former Congress MLA Rahul Bondre, who has represented the Chikhli Assembly seat in Buldhana district of western Vidarbha, just before he was due to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the call, connected by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, Rahul Gandhi reportedly urged Rahul Bondre not to switch parties. Sapkal had asked Gandhi to speak with Bondre.

Rahul Bondre was set to join the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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Bondre, an old Congressman, has represented the Chikhli constituency for two terms. BJP MLA Shweta Mahale currently represents the seat. Earlier on Monday, Shweta Mahale welcomed Bondre’s decision to join the BJP, saying he has now adopted the party’s Hindutva ideology.