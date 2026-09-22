He was ready to join BJP, with Fadnavis in attendance. Then Rahul Gandhi called

On the call, connected by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, Rahul Gandhi reportedly urged Rahul Bondre not to switch parties

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readSep 22, 2026 01:06 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi calls Rahul BondreRahul Gandhi reportedly urged Rahul Bondre not to switch parties. (File photo)
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In a dramatic turn of events on Monday night, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi dialled former Congress MLA Rahul Bondre, who has represented the Chikhli Assembly seat in Buldhana district of western Vidarbha, just before he was due to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the call, connected by Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, Rahul Gandhi reportedly urged Rahul Bondre not to switch parties. Sapkal had asked Gandhi to speak with Bondre.

Rahul Bondre was set to join the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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Bondre, an old Congressman, has represented the Chikhli constituency for two terms. BJP MLA Shweta Mahale currently represents the seat. Earlier on Monday, Shweta Mahale welcomed Bondre’s decision to join the BJP, saying he has now adopted the party’s Hindutva ideology.

‘To win, you must lose’: What Gandhi told Bondre

On the phone call, Rahul Gandhi assured Bondre that the party not only stands with him, but will extend every possible help to counter the BJP’s intimidating tactics.

When Bondre told him about his recent losses, Gandhi told him, “To win, you must lose sometimes.”

Bondre, visibly emotional, said he was overwhelmed to receive a call from Gandhi. “Now that you have called, I will stand with you in this fight, no matter how much I will have to lose,” Bondre told Gandhi on the phone.

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Later that day, Bondre posted on his social media handle that he would not be joining the BJP. He said, “Ready to sacrifice everything in this fight standing with Rahul Gandhi.”

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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