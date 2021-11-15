Mumbai: Ragpicker kills woman after failed rape attempt, arrested

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 55-year-old woman and subsequently killing her in Ghatkopar.

The crime took place on the night of November 1 when the accused went near her house and forced himself on her after tying her hands and legs. But as she resisted, the accused smashed her head with a stone, police said.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sagar Yadav. He stays in Mankhurd area and was arrested once in November 2016 for allegedly killing a woman in Vashi. “He was lodged in Taloja Road jail and was released on bail on October 7,” said a crime branch officer.

On November 1, a fight took place between Yadav and the woman during which she along with her male accomplice had manhandled him. “They are both rag pickers. So a fight took place as the accused had gone to their area to pick up rag after which the woman along with her friend had beaten him badly,” said an officer.

In order to take revenge, the accused went near the Pant Nagar area in Ghatkopar in the wee hours. He found her and tied her hands and legs. He even stuffed her mouth so that she could not raise alarm. “Yadav then stripped her but she resisted his advances. The accused then smashed a stone on her head and fled,” said an officer adding, “The accused claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol while committing the offence.”

At around 4.05pm, the police control room received a call claiming that an unidentified naked body of a woman was found near the road. The Pant Nagar police went to the spot and shifted the body to Rajawadi hospital.

On the basis of the post-mortem report, the police registered a case of murder. A special team was formed by the officers of Zone VII to crack the case while crime branch officials from unit V, VI and VII also tried to trace the culprit. “We started scrutinising the CCTV footage and got a blurred image of the suspect. And as we followed him further, we got a clearer picture of him roaming around the Antop Hill area,” said an investigator.

The police then circulated the image among their informers in Antop Hill area, when one of Yadav’s acquaintances identified him. He further told police that he was once arrested by Vashi police in a murder case. “We then approached Vashi police and got his image…,” said an officer.

The police got information about his arrival in Mankhurd area on Saturday and subsequently, the officials from crime branch unit V laid a trap and caught him.

Late on Saturday, Yadav was handed over to Pant Nagar police for further investigation.