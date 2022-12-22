Raging Bull sculpture likely to be installed at new traffic median by Jan

A traffic median near the Horniman Circle will be home to a new sculpture of the Raging Bull — an iconic representation of the global stock market — from next year onwards.

The project is part of an initiative by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which will signify the history of the century-old BSE. The Raging Bull represents the financial well-being of the market in the jargon of stock trading.

The Raging Bull — installed in 2008, during the Global Economic Crisis period — has been on display at the premises of the BSE building, however, citizens and tourists do not have access to the high-security zone, which was barricaded following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that year. “The idea is to create a replica of the Raging Bull at the traffic island in the vicinity of the BSE building. The Raging Bull has become a popular sculpture over the years, and once the project is completed, its replica will become a crowd-puller. We will also use tablets as displays to provide information on the history and significance of the BSE to the people,” said a senior civic official.

The project was ideated and officially floated by former Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, soon after which the civic body floated tenders for the same and acquired a non-objection certificate from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) to set up the new bull sculpture as it was a Heritage Precinct.

“The BSE is in Maharashtra, and we have to show our ownership towards this cultural entity. The new sculpture is being set up at a new traffic median, from where trading actually started in the 19th century. So, the project also has a historical relevance… We have also included a course on financial literacy for children in civic schools, and this is for the first time that a municipal school will have such a course. The idea is to make the younger generation financially literate at the nascent stage itself,” Aaditya told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Officials, meanwhile, said that the new traffic island — 90 metres away from the BSE tower — will be built at the median where the Mumbai Samachar Marg touches the Horniman Circle. The new nine-feet bull sculpture will be entirely made of bronze, for an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh. Kolhapur-based sculptor Bhagwan Rampure has been roped in for creating the statue along with the appointment of conservation architect Pankaj Joshi, said officials, adding that a statue of RK Laxman’s iconic ‘Common Man’ will also be installed there.

“The spot where we intend to create the traffic median is a dead parking area. While the new bull sculpture is being funded by the BSE, the island is being created and beautified by the BMC. The entire periphery is being upgraded and transformed into a pedestrian-friendly zone, and we are planning to inaugurate the bull sculpture by early January,” said the senior civic official.

The 147-year-old BSE tower — located in Dalal Street, which was established in 1875 — is not only the oldest bourse in Asia, but also one of the iconic landmarks of Mumbai, with a rich historical legacy. The first “organised method of trading” in India had started in this area, and as cotton trading boomed across the country between 1840 and 1870, traders started gathering there — the current Horniman Circle area — daily. Later, business and commercial sectors became more organised and systemic, which led to the formation of the BSE tower in 1875.