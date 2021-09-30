Racket duping job seekers busted, two arrested from Uttar Pradesh

WITH THE arrest of two accused, Matunga police claimed to have busted a racket duping job seekers and using their details to withdraw money from their bank accounts. The two were part of a gang, who were allegedly running a fake call centre at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that the accused created a fake website of job facilitating portals and would ask job seekers to upload their biodata and subsequently send them a link instructing them to pay Rs 11, as a service charge. The duo would then transfer the money from the victim’s account.

The racket came to light after a case of cheating and cheating by impersonation was recently registered at Matunga police station by a 34-year-old man. The victim was cheated of Rs 49,500 while he was looking for a job online.

“He saw a job portal and followed the instructions on the website. He filled the form and uploaded his biodata,” said an investigator adding, “After a few minutes he got a message on his WhatsApp claiming that they have shortlisted a job for him at a multinational company and sent a link asking him to pay Rs 11 for their service.”

Gupta then entered his debit card details along with the one-time password and paid Rs 11. “The details on the link were accessed by the fraudsters, who then used the card details to transfer 49,500 from Gupta’s bank account,” said an officer.

During the investigation, police scrutinised the call data records of the phone number and the bank account details in which the money was transferred. “We zeroed them down at Sector 20 in Noida after which a team was sent and two of the accused, who were at the centre making calls to victims were caught,” said an officer.

The two accused were produced in court at Uttar Pradesh and were brought to Mumbai on a transit remand. The investigators said that 20 mobile phones, 30 SIM cards, cheque books and several other documents were seized from the office. “The duo confessed to committing the crime for the past one year and we suspect that they have duped more than 100 individuals so far,” said an officer.