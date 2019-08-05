Mumbai: Rabid dog caught 15 days after licking 8-yr-old who died

ON JULY 17, an eight-year-old child in Bachani Nagar died of rabies after being licked by a dog who showed no outward sign of being rabid. It took dog catchers 15 days to identify and catch the dog even as residents of Bachani Nagar lived in fear and got themselves prophylactic rabies shots to protect themselves against the disease.

Rabies is a viral infection that attacks central nervous system, and spreads commonly through the bite of an infected dog, cat, bat, or jackal.

The minor succumbed at Kasturba hospital in an extremely rare case of rabies, as no history of dog bite was reported by the family. Doctors suspect the virus in this case spread through a lick or scratch of an infected dog on an open wound on the boy.

On August 1, five dog catchers from NGO Universal Animal Welfare Society chased the suspected dog in Malad and trapped it using a net. “There is no test that we can conduct on dogs to know if it has rabies. Probably, the virus is in the dormant stage in the dog and that is why it is not dead yet,” said Dr Hanumant Shelke of the NGO. Only after the dog’s death, can a postmortem indicate variation in brain mass to confirm rabies.

“In April, my son had received a scratch from a dog. We took him to a doctor but did not get a rabies vaccine administered since he wasn’t bitten,” said Pankaj Sanjanwala, the boy’s father. In July, the child lost appetite, got irritable and developed early signs of rabies. When he turned hydrophobic, the diagnosis was confirmed. He was rushed to the hospital on July 16 and died a day later.

The rabies symptoms had showed up four months later. “There are about 15 dogs in our neighbourhood. He used to play with a puppy, but it died sometime ago. We asked him if he came in contact with any other dog and he described a black and white stray that had licked him,” Sanjanwala said.

Following the boy’s death, the family first reached out to the BMC. The civic body sent its dog catching team to Bachani Nagar, but was unable to locate the dog.

There also remained confusion over which dog was rabid, and residents over the last two weeks narrowed down on an aggressive dog chasing and biting locals. The children had named it Hydie.

“I first received a call from the local residents. Then BMC officials called me to inform that a rabid dog was at large,” said Shelke, whose NGO is contracted by the BMC to sterilise and immunise dogs between Andheri and Dahisar.

In the last one week, residents reported that one black and white dog had bitten seven to eight persons. They have all taken anti-rabies vaccination.

On August 1, five dog catchers reached the locality. “The only problem was that the dog kept running and we could not trap it. It was also very aggressive. We had a net, we chased him for quite some time before finally cornering it from all sides,” said dog catcher Jeetu Maraskolhe.

The dog will remain under observation for the next 10 days. It has stopped eating or drinking. As a precaution, the NGO plans to trap and immunise all stray dogs within a kilometre of where the dog lived.

The boy’s death has brought to notice the lack of effective sterilisation and immunisation drive for strays. The trapped dog was not immunised or sterilised even once. A immunised dog is easy to detect by a cut in its ear. Experts, however, said that even if a dog is immunised once, the vaccine’s effect wears off in a year.

“It is impossible to vaccinate the entire stray population every year. In a day, we manage to trap 50 to 60 dogs,” Shelke said. The boy’s parents claimed that with dog feeders in locality, the stray population has shot up.

The NGO claimed that it has undertaken serialisation surgeries of 18,000 dogs and immunised 23,000 dogs from Andheri till Malad since 2016. BMC officials said when a rabid dog’s complaint comes, first a team attempts to trap it. If it is unsuccessful, NGOs are pooled in.

“The local residents are scared. Several have started getting prophylaxis to prevent infection risk… All members in our family have also got vaccinated,” said Jayesh Sanjanwala, the uncle of the deceased.