Republic Day violence in Delhi is a national shame: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena blamed both the agitating farmers and the Union government for the violence during a tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday. Dubbing the incident “national shame”, the party asked if the Centre was waiting for the violent demonstration to take place.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the violence should not have happened on Republic Day. “If the Centre wanted, it could have stopped the violence. Nobody can support what was going on in Delhi. No one will tolerate the insult of the Red Fort and the Tricolour. Why is the government not repealing the anti-farmer laws?” he asked.

The protesting farmers, seeking the three farm laws to be repealed, organised the tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi.

Raut added that the violence was the result of intelligence failure. “Despite having the government machinery, agencies, army and police forces, the farmers entered the city, the Red Fort and got involved in the violence. It is a question on the law and order scenario of the capital,” he said.