Qyuki founder Samir Bangara dies in road accident

According to the police, Bangara was riding his imported BMW S 1000 RR bike on his way to Charoti in Dahanu when the accident took place. (Photo: Twitter/@samirbangara) According to the police, Bangara was riding his imported BMW S 1000 RR bike on his way to Charoti in Dahanu when the accident took place. (Photo: Twitter/@samirbangara)

Samir Bangara, co-founder and Managing Director of Qyuki Digital Media, died in a road accident on Sunday. According to the police, Bangara’s superbike collided with a truck near Haloli in Manor on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway.

Bangara had founded Qyuki along with Shekhar Kapoor and AR Rahman. He was a former Managing Director of Disney UTV.

Bangara is survived with his wife and two children.

According to police personnel, Bangara was riding his imported BMW S 1000 RR bike on his way to Charoti in Dahanu. He was riding alone.

“He was riding at a high speed and wanted to overtake a truck when he lost control and rammed into the rear side of the truck, being driven on the same lane as his,” an officer from Manor police station said.

Following the incident, he was rushed to a rural hospital in Manor where he was declared dead before admission.

His body has been sent for post mortem, said the police. The police have booked Bangara under sections 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

After the news about his death broke out, several music artists tweeted condolences to his family.

AR Rahman tweeted, “We lost our friend, visionary commander in chief and a super good human being… RIP”

Vishal Dadlani posted: “Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heart breaking news. Man’s been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love & strength to the family.”

Singer Arman Malik also offered condolence to his family, tweeting, “Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family.

