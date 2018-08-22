Quota demand: Maratha group threatens protest from Dec 1

The organisation plans to begin protest from December. The organisation plans to begin protest from December.

LEADERS OF the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha on Tuesday again threatened to start an indefinite protest across the state from December 1, if the government failed to fulfil its promise of giving reservation to the Maratha community by then.

Abasaheb Patil, a convener of the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha, said they are following up with the government on the assurances given to them on reservation, 50 per cent concession in college admission fees, interest free loans to Maratha youths and withdrawing of the cases registered against youths from the community during the recent protests.

“If the state government fails to give us reservation by November, we will start indefinite protest from December 1. The government will be responsible for the law and order situation. Also, the government should withdraw the cases lodged against the Maratha youths immediately,” said Patil after a review meeting of the Morcha on Tuesday.

He added that a helpline number and a mobile application would be launched soon to address various issues of the community.

“Also, we have decided to hold protests henceforth after announcing it in the media and getting permission from the police. This decision has been taken, as few leaders are trying to create a divide in the community by announcing protests on the social media,” said Patil.

