scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Quick justice: Flasher arrested in Mumbai, sentenced in 5 days

The court wrapped up the hearing in two days, found him guilty, and sentenced him to 6 months' jail. The woman has showered praise on the Mumbai Police after they tracked down the accused and nabbed him on October 6.

According to the police, the incident happened when the woman was walking her dog near Kennedy Bridge around 7 pm on June 17. (Representational/File)

A magistrate court in Mumbai Tuesday sentenced a man to six months in prison for flashing at a woman four months ago. The court wrapped up the hearing in two days, found him guilty, and pronounced the sentence.

The woman, meanwhile, has taken to social media to shower praise on the Mumbai Police after they tracked down the accused and nabbed him on October 6.

According to the police, the incident happened when the woman was walking her dog near Kennedy Bridge around 7 pm on June 17. The accused, a homeless man, first allegedly leered at the woman. When she ignored and walked past him, he stepped in her way and flashed. The woman raised an alarm but the man fled from the scene before people gathered.

“The accused was arrested after 100 days of efforts. A charge sheet was filed in this matter within 24 hours on October 7,” said Neelotpal, DCP zone 2.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

The court examined the testimony of the victim, panchas, investigating officer and CCTV footage and convicted the accused. He sentenced him to six months’ simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500.

More from Mumbai

An excerpt from the victim’s social media post reads, “I had given up, but the folks at Gamdevi police station had not. I am forever grateful to Mumbai Police for all of their efforts, and how receptive they were to my complaint, how diligent they were with the follow up, and how they did not stop until they found the person.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 11:33:52 pm
Next Story

Hoardings outside AAP offices damaged, police begin probe

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement