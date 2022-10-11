Quick justice: Flasher arrested in Mumbai, sentenced in 5 days

A magistrate court in Mumbai Tuesday sentenced a man to six months in prison for flashing at a woman four months ago. The court wrapped up the hearing in two days, found him guilty, and pronounced the sentence.

The woman, meanwhile, has taken to social media to shower praise on the Mumbai Police after they tracked down the accused and nabbed him on October 6.

According to the police, the incident happened when the woman was walking her dog near Kennedy Bridge around 7 pm on June 17. The accused, a homeless man, first allegedly leered at the woman. When she ignored and walked past him, he stepped in her way and flashed. The woman raised an alarm but the man fled from the scene before people gathered.

“The accused was arrested after 100 days of efforts. A charge sheet was filed in this matter within 24 hours on October 7,” said Neelotpal, DCP zone 2.

The court examined the testimony of the victim, panchas, investigating officer and CCTV footage and convicted the accused. He sentenced him to six months’ simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500.

An excerpt from the victim’s social media post reads, “I had given up, but the folks at Gamdevi police station had not. I am forever grateful to Mumbai Police for all of their efforts, and how receptive they were to my complaint, how diligent they were with the follow up, and how they did not stop until they found the person.”