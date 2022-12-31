scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Questions over Ajit Pawar again as he gets govt aircraft for dash to Mumbai

Few have forgotten how Pawar had left the fledgling MVA side to surface beside the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, even taking oath as Deputy CM to Fadnavis's CM in an early-morning exercise.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar
Questions over Ajit Pawar again as he gets govt aircraft for dash to Mumbai
AS former NCP minister Anil Deshmukh walked out of jail on Wednesday after more than a year, at least one more party leader gathered around him made news. Present to receive Deshmukh was Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, having made it on time courtesy an aircraft provided by the state government.

Trailing behind was that old lingering question: was the gesture by the Shinde Sena-BJP government for Pawar Junior just courtesy?

Pawar himself downplayed the issue. “I had requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to postpone a Business Advisory Committee meeting by a day. When he asked the reason, I told him about travelling to Mumbai (to visit Anil Deshmukh). He offered to bring forward the meeting, and said I could go to Mumbai by a government aeroplane later in the day,” he said.

The explanation, unsurprisingly, did not sit well with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Pawar’s own party, bristling still from the Shinde Sena-BJP’s toppling of its government. Pawar’s unquestioning acceptance of Shinde’s offer is also being seen with suspicion given the NCP leader’s wavering loyalty since the 2019 election’s inconclusive result left all doors open.

Few have forgotten how Pawar had left the fledgling MVA side to surface beside the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, even taking oath as Deputy CM to Fadnavis’s CM in an early-morning exercise.

The uneasiness over Ajit Pawar was also visible in the Assembly last week after NCP state president Jayant Patil was suspended for the rest of the session, for telling Speaker Rahul Narvekar to not act like “a shameless person”. While Patil refused to apologise over the same, Pawar promptly did so.

There are also murmurs over the fact that the Pawar-led Opposition’s target in the House seem to be exclusively Shinde Sena leaders. MVA leaders in private also question Pawar’s strategy of boycotting the House proceedings after raising the said allegations, thus leaving the field clear for the ruling side to provide explanations.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 01:17 IST
