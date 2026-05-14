Quarry owner’s sons held in Virar activist murder case

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon when Aatmaram Patil was killed while a revenue official from the tehsildar office sustained minor injuries. (Express photo)

Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested two sons of a quarry owner, Bhalchandra Patil (75), on Thursday in connection with the murder of Aatmaram Patil, a local activist and political party worker who was killed on Tuesday in Virar. A revenue official too sustained injuries in the incident.

While police arrested Bhalchandra earlier, they have now arrested his elder son Mahesh and Pratik, the younger, for their alleged involvement in the murder. A few more accused are still on the run.

Senior inspector of Virar police Lalu Ture said that while the complainant’s family gave a complaint against several persons, they have zeroed in on six to seven people who were involved in the murder.