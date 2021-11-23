Quarantine in pandemic: 74% drop in sealed buildings, 50% drop in sealed floors, says BMC

The number of buildings and floors sealed to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection has dropped in Mumbai. The number of sealed buildings and sealed floors has dropped respectively by 74 per cent and 50 per cent in the past month, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of patients in home quarantine has also reduced by half over the same period. According to BMC data, the city had 50 sealed buildings and 1,793 sealed floors on October 17. The number has come down to 13 sealed buildings and 1,047 sealed floors as of November 22.

According to BMC officials, this decline is correlated with the drop in daily Covid-19 cases.

However, the BMC is still maintaining caution. A senior civic official said, “The number of cases has gone down steadily in the last month. But the period till December-end is crucial considering inflow of travellers in the city around Christmas.”

The BMC seals a building that has 10 or more Covid-19 positive cases or cases on two or more floors. If cases are fewer, a single floor or a flat is sealed. In October, there were more than 70,000 residents under home quarantine. As of November 22, the number has dropped to just over 40,000.

According to directions issued by the civic body, if a building is sealed, no one is allowed to enter the premises. No maids, vendors or service providers will be allowed entry and societies are advised to tie up with local vendors, medical stores and online merchants to deliver supplies at the property’s boundary. If only one floor or a flat is sealed, vendors, maids and other staff can enter the premises and work at a non-sealed residence or floor. The society chairperson has to ensure delivery of essential supplies to home quarantined asymptomatic patients.