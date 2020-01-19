Quality Council of India report: In BMC schools, less focus on critical thinking in classes, more on course completion, bettering scores

In August last year, BMC had partnered with QCI for quality assessment and certification of schools. (Representational Image) In August last year, BMC had partnered with QCI for quality assessment and certification of schools. (Representational Image)

In BMC schools, teachers still seem to perceive their role in terms of “completion of a course” and “getting good scores for students”, resulting in too much lecture and not enough critical thinking in classes, a report by the Quality Council of India (QCI) has found. It is necessary to provide right training and support to the leadership and teachers in these schools, it said.

BMC schools need to focus on development of cognitive skills, such as knowledge, understanding and application, it added.

In August last year, BMC had partnered with QCI for quality assessment and certification of schools.

The project was inaugurated by Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.

Thirty schools from different municipal wards were selected for the study. These schools have classes I to X in four different mediums — English, Urdu, Hindi and Marathi.

The project is divided into two phases. In the first phase, schools were evaluated on three parameters: school governance, education and support processes, and performance measurement and improvement.

According to the report of the first phase, although teachers are trying to bring in activities to the classroom, these are piecemeal instead of being integrative. There is inadequate lesson planning and in most of the language classes, grammar was taught in isolation when it should be merged with content. Poor assessment techniques and inadequate use of English were also highlighted in the study.

There is a need to move from teacher-centric to child-centric approach, better planning and shift of emphasis from rote learning to application-based approach, the report added.

Out of the 30 schools, 3 per cent schools were at level 1 (lowest), 67 per cent at level 2, 27 per cent at level 3, 3 per cent at level 4, and none at level 5 (highest). Enrollment in English medium is higher than in Marathi and Urdu mediums, despite the same facilities being provided.

To evaluate learning outcomes, multiple choice-based tests were conducted in 29 schools for mathematics, science and English. The study found huge difference between scores of self-assessment and on-site assessment of schools.

When contacted, BMC education officer Mahesh Palkar told The Sunday Express, “We have taken cognizance of the findings of the study and will make positive attempts towards working on the recommendations pointed out to us for QCI certification.”

