Quadrupling work on Virar-Dahanu Road railway line picks up pace again

Quadrupling work on the Virar-Dahanu Road railway line, which has been delayed by over two years, has started picking up pace again. Besides designs and layouts of the project being completed, work has also started on construction of bridges on the stretch.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which is executing the project, had earlier said that land acquisition for the project would be completed by end of 2019 and work on the third and fourth rail lines would be completed around mid-2023. However, the project got delayed due to issues of land acquisition and the lockdown.

Now, while almost 70 per cent of land acquisition has been completed, officials said tender has also been invited for earthworks, including associated general electrification and overhead equipment (OHE) works, as well as stations and other building-related works.

The quadrupling work on the Virar-Dahanu Road section – an electrified double line track – will allow trains to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Officials said that almost 20 per cent of the quadrupling work has been completed. “The proposed target date for the completion of the project is March 2024. In all, 86 new bridges have been planned in the entire stretch. The work contract to build bridges in all sections between stations have been awarded,” an official said.

Eight new stations and several new structures, like station buildings at Virar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Umroli, Boisar and Wangaon-Dahanu road, are likely to come up.

Hitesh Save of Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha, who had recently written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on delay in the project, said: “Still some land acquisition is pending. However, work has started in full swing and we are satisfied with the current progress.”

At present, Western Railway runs suburban services on the existing double line between Virar-Dahanu Road — part of main line Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Delhi route, which is already oversaturated.

Hence, the construction of an additional double line between Virar-Dahanu Road was proposed under Mumbai Urban Transport Project III in 2015, as this will provide extension of suburban services from Churchgate to Dahanu Road. A budget of Rs 3,500 crore has been allotted for the 64-km Virar-Dahanu Road project.