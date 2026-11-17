In the investigations into the firing attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and the arrest of two men by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly plotting an attack on actor Amitabh Bachchan, police have found QR codes belonging to local residents on the phones of those involved. These were allegedly used by gang operators based abroad to transfer money to the shooters.

Police believe that with every attack, the gangs have refined their methods to eliminate possible links to the crime, whether by obscuring the money trail, concealing their digital footprints or ensuring that independent groups working for them remain unaware of one another’s identities.

An officer said that when the alleged shooters — Phool Singh, Rehan and Hrithik — involved in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s residence in Juhu were arrested, police found photographs of several QR codes on their phones.

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Investigators found that bank accounts and UPI QR codes belonging to local autorickshaw drivers and small shopkeepers in Mumbai had allegedly been used by the gang’s operators to transfer money to the shooters.

The shooters allegedly obtained the QR codes by promising their owners small commissions. Money was then transferred from Karnal in Haryana. Anil Pandit, an alleged key operative of the gang based abroad, sent the QR code images to his younger brother Abhishek Pandit. Abhishek’s wife, Suneha Pandit, allegedly scanned the codes and transferred the money, police told a court.

The shooters collected the amounts in cash after deducting small commissions. In one instance, Rs 1,510 was transferred to a shopkeeper’s QR code, of which Rs 10 was paid as commission and Rs 1,500 collected in cash.

“During the trial, we will have to establish that the shopkeepers had allowed their accounts to be used by the shooters, rather than having a direct money trail to the shooters’ accounts, which would directly link them to Anil Pandit and also help police trace him,” an officer said.

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The officer said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its associated groups had, over the years, changed their methods to evade law enforcement agencies.

“They have learnt from their mistakes. Earlier, they would take responsibility for a crime on social media, and we could trace the IP address to them. They then started circulating screenshots of their posts after deleting the original posts so that they could not be traced,” the officer said.

Another change has been to ensure that different teams working for the gangs operate in silos.

“What happened earlier was that if the shooters were arrested, they would lead the police to those supplying firearms and so on. To circumvent that, they kept the identities of all the small gangs working for them hidden from one another,” the officer said.

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He explained that when a person was assigned to collect firearms from a supplier, the supplier would be sent a photograph of the collector with his face cropped out. The supplier could identify the person by his clothes and leave the weapons at a designated spot for collection.

There would be no direct interaction between the two, ensuring that the arrest of one would not necessarily lead investigators to the other.