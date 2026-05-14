Mumbai watermelon tragedy: Hospital final report confirms zinc phosphide poisoning

A final post mortem report submitted by Mumbai’s Sir JJ Hospital on Thursday concluded that poisoning due to zinc phosphide, a toxic chemical commonly used as rat poison, caused the deaths of four members of a family in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie area last month.

The report pertains to the deaths of Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13), who died within hours of consuming watermelon at their residence in Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road on the night of April 25.

Confirming the latest development, a senior IPS officer said, “The JJ hospital on Thursday submitted the final cause of death is poisoning due to zinc phosphide.” Investigators are yet to determine whether the deaths were the result of a suicide pact, accidental contamination or a planned murder.

According to police, the family had dinner that night with five relatives at their residence. Around 1 am on April 26, after the guests had left, the family of four consumed watermelon. Within the next 12 hours, all four fell critically ill and later died during treatment.

The victims were first taken to a local hospital before being referred to the government run Sir JJ Hospital, where they succumbed, police said.

Following the incident, Mumbai Police, forensic experts and Food and Drug Administration officials visited the residence and collected samples of food items, including watermelon and water, consumed during the family’s last meal. The samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a detailed analysis while viscera samples of all four deceased were sent to the FSL laboratory in Kalina for chemical examination.

A preliminary report from JJ Hospital’s microbiology department had ruled out bacterial infection. Last week, the FSL confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide in both the watermelon and the viscera samples of all four deceased family members.

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An FSL official had earlier told The Indian Express, “Zinc phosphide was found in two samples the watermelon and viscera of the four deceased persons.”

The official had further stated, “Usually, it is a powder, which most likely means someone cut the watermelon, sprinkled the powder following which it was consumed. However, the police will be better placed to find out what happened.”

Investigators said zinc phosphide is highly toxic and commonly used as a rodenticide to control rats in residential and agricultural areas.

A histopathology report submitted by JJ Hospital a few days ago had also indicated poisoning as the cause of death for all four victims, a police officer said.

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The JJ Marg Police Station is probing how the poison entered the watermelon consumed by the family. Officials said forensic experts believe accidental seepage from agricultural contamination appears unlikely, as watermelon rind is thick and zinc phosphide does not dissolve in water, making injection into the fruit improbable. Investigators suspect the poison may have been sprinkled on the fruit after it was cut.

Police are now focusing on the Dokadia family’s guests and relatives and are trying to identify anyone who may have purchased zinc phosphide and visited the family’s residence between April 22 and April 25. Call detail records of the family and others connected to the case are also being scrutinised.

“There is no lead or suspicion on anyone so far,” a police officer said.

Police have not recovered any rat poison from the family’s residence. Statements of nearly 100 people, including relatives, neighbours and over 20 vendors selling rat poison in the locality, have been recorded. Investigators have also questioned traders at the mobile phone accessories market where Abdullah Dokadia worked.

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Despite the extensive probe, officials said they have not found any evidence suggesting why the family would take such an extreme step or any direct clue pointing towards foul play.

Relatives told investigators that the building had a recurring rodent problem, as did several nearby flats, making the use of rat poison, repellents and glue traps common in the area.