‘Just last weekend I played with my granddaughters’: disbelief as 4 of a family die after eating watermelon in Mumbai

On Monday morning, after the last rites at 9 am, relatives and community members gathered at the Valak Halal Memon Jamat in Pydhonie to mourn the loss. Inside a modest 250 sq ft hall, around 80 men and women sat separately on carpets, consoling one another in hushed voices. The atmosphere was heavy with disbelief as extended family members from across the city came together. The neighbourhood is discussing how they died after eating watermelon.

Inside the jamatkhana, the mother of Abdullah, who lives in Jogeshwari, struggled to come to terms with the loss.

“I cannot believe my son’s entire family is wiped out. Just last weekend, I met them and played with my granddaughters. The elder one had given her SSC exam, and the younger one was in Class 8. I am not in a state to speak more,” she said, breaking down. “I have five sons and two daughters. One of my sons is no more.”