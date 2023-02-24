PWD secy dies during dinner in restaurant

A 57-year-old IAS officer, who was posted as a secretary in Maharashtra’s Public Works Department, died while having dinner at Trishna restaurant near Kala Ghoda in CST. The MRA Marg police that has registered a case of accidental death is probing the case and is awaiting for doctor’s report on the cause of death.

Police said Prashant Dattatray Navghare had gone out with two colleagues. “On Wednesday, he went to play badminton with his two colleagues after which he went home to his government quarters in Churchgate. He subsequently went for dinner with his two colleagues who also hold similar positions of secretary and deputy secretary in the PWD department,” said an officer.

The police said that the CCTV footage shows that they entered the restaurant at around 7.55 pm and when they were waiting for their food to arrive at their table, at around 8.52 pm, Navghare complained of uneasiness. Senior police inspector Rajesh Pawar of MRA Marg police station said, “As he complained, Navghare’s two colleagues rushed him to Bombay hospital in a taxi and he was declared dead on arrival.” “A postmortem has been conducted and we are awaiting the report. His body has been handed over to his family who took it to Nagpur by flight for his final rites.”