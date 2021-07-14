PWD planning to convert sea-facing plot meant for public park into garden for MLAs

The state public works department (PWD) is planning to turn a sea-facing plot meant for a public park in Mumbai into a garden

exclusively for the use of Maharashtra MLAs, as part of a new hostel that is to be built for them at Nariman Point.

The new hostel is coming up on the plot where the old Manora hostel once stood. It has been demolished to make way for the new building.

The PWD has asked the Mumbai City collector to transfer 4,295 sq m of empty plot reserved for a garden to the Manora redevelopment project so that a garden can be constructed for the use of MLAs who will be residing in the hostel.

The PWD is expected to finalise the tender for the project by the month end, said officials.

PWD executive engineer Chandrakant Naik said he had written to the Mumbai City Collector four months ago and is awaiting his reply. The final approval for transferring the plot has to be given by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

When contacted, Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar said: “The plot is in the possession of Mumbai Metro for parking machinery. I am awaiting government orders to transfer the same to the Manora project.”

The new hostel is estimated to cost Rs 900 crore.