Friday, Oct 07, 2022

PWD panel will suggest steps to stop accidents on sea link

Interestingly, the committee  set up by the PWD, which is with the BJP, will evaluate the standard safety measures put in place by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The public works department (PWD) on Friday appointed a four-member committee headed by the additional chief secretary of the department to suggest measures to prevent accidents on the Bandra-Worli sea link after Wednesday’s mishap on the stretch claimed five lives.

Also Read |Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident: Accused is landlord, builder; 52 traffic violations on car, including nine for over-speeding

The government order on the formation of the panel said that Wednesday’s accident will be independently probed by the police. “However, being a toll road, the government is of the opinion that a panel should be formed to suggest measures to avoid accidents on the road,” it added. PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan was unavailable for comment.

On October 5, five people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries after a speeding vehicle rammed into an ambulance and four other vehicles that had halted on the Bandra-Worli sea link to help a group of people injured in an accident.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 12:19:06 am
