Friday, July 15, 2022

PWD issues tender for 900-bed super speciality hospital to come up in Thane

The tender comes against the backdrop of a review meeting of ongoing projects in Thane held by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde where he had reprimanded officials for going slow.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
July 16, 2022 12:12:49 am
Thane now has a 326-bed civil hospital. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

THE STATE Public Works Department on Friday issued tender for the construction of a 900-bed super speciality Thane Civil Hospital.

The revamp will cost Rs 361 crore while the other machinery and amenities will cost another Rs 166 crore.

The revamp will cost Rs 361 crore while the other machinery and amenities will cost another Rs 166 crore.

The building will also have a helipad.

At present, Thane has a 326-bed civil hospital which caters to the entire district as well as patients from Palghar — a newly formed district.

Apart from this, the Thane Municipal Corporation has another hospital in Kalwa. Thane city has two big private hospitals.

Dr Gauri Rathod, deputy director of the public health department said, “This will be the first big multi-speciality hospital of the public health department having more than seven to eight multi-specialities, such as cath laboratory, plastic surgery, burns unit, trauma care, haemophilia, thalassemia, and spine surgeries.”

Of the 900 beds at the new hospital, officers said 200 each will be for super speciality, maternal and child care, and 500 for general patients.

Thane district Civil Surgeon Dr Kailash Pawar said, “The building will have to be constructed in 30 months. The existing building will be demolished and part of the operations will be shifted to Thane mental hospital where two new buildings have already been constructed.”

