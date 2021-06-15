Mumbai: Pvt hospitals warned not to publicise political parties, leaders at vaccine camps

A circular issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Monday barred private hospitals based out of Mumbai from holding vaccination camps for corporates or housing societies within city limits. Additionally, private hospitals have been warned against publicising names of political parties or politicians during private immunisations drives.

“We have received complaints that political parties are putting up their banners and hoardings outside private immunisation camps. We are instructing hospitals to not carry such camps if a political party is campaigning for itself. A hospital can even lose its licence if it fails to comply,” BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said. Chahal has given two weeks for hospitals, corporate offices and private societies to comply.

With the corporation elections slated for next year, several politicians have started organising mass immunisation drives, in some cases free of cost, for voters in their jurisdiction. The BMC has received reports that some politicians have helped organise vaccination camps and put up their banners at the campsite even when the entire exercise is paid for by the recipient getting the jab.

Under the new circular, private hospitals have been directed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a corporate office or housing society and register with BMC before each vaccination drive.

Hospitals located outside Mumbai have been also told not to hold camps within the city limits. Chahal said even if a hospital parks its ambulance at a camp, in case of an adverse event, it will have to travel back to the hospital in another district. “This will beat the purpose of quick AEFI management,” he said.

Last month, the BMC had written to all ward offices to ensure no political party puts up banners publicising vaccination drives in collaboration with BMC. “Vaccination has to be a purely apolitical exercise,” Chahal said.