Pushback tug of Air India catches fire at Mumbai airport

A PUSHBACK tug used by Air India caught fire on Monday morning at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. The tug was to be deployed to push back Air India flight AIC-647, which was headed to Jamnagar from Mumbai. The aircraft was an A320 (VT EXM) and had 85 persons on board.

The fire was immediately extinguished by the fire staff of the airport. There was no damage to the aircraft, which departed at 12.04 pm

“We are checking with the airport ground handler (Air India Airport Services Limited) for more information.. The aircraft was a good 20 feet or more away from the equipment that caught fire. It was not even connected. Cause of the fire is being ascertained,” said an Air India spokesperson.