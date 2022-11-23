scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Push for setting up of civic body panel to give suggestions on framing final policy on hawkers

The BMC’s policy for hawkers is likely see the light of the day after eight years, as within a fortnight, the civic body is set to send to the labour commissioner a list of hawker representatives, who would in turn elect members of the Town Vending Committee (TVC) that would give suggestions to frame a final policy.

After the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulations of Street Vending) Act was passed in 2014, the BMC had received 99,435 applications from vendors seeking allotment of hawking pitches. The proposed hawking pitches would be designated space of one square meter, where hawkers would carry out their business. The regulation also ordered formation of the TVC. The committee will work in coordination with the BMC and the state government.

The BMC officials said that of the total number of applications received, around 15,000 were found eligible. Following this, the number of eligible vendors were increased to 30,000 upon insistence of various public representatives. “The idea is to get eight members inducted in the TVC through elections. The hawker representatives will vote to elect the eight members. The elected members will be responsible for giving inputs to frame the hawker’s policy,” said Sanjog Kabare, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Specials).

Kabare added said that BMC will publish a list of the members, along with eligible voters, following which suggestions and objections will be invited. After that, the final application will be sent to the labour commission for approval.

A senior official said that after the committee is set up, the government will frame a comprehensive policy about hawkers. Once the government gives its nod to the final policy, BMC will implement it in a phased manner.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 01:39:05 am
