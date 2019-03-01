Push for Mumbai Metro, memorials in Rs 16,909.10-cr Budget for MMRDA

The state government on Thursday approved the 2019-20 Budget for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) at Rs 16,909.10 crore, which is Rs 4,752 crore more or a 35 per cent increase from last year’s Rs 12,157 crore. This is MMRDA’s highest Budget so far.

With an eye on elections, MMRDA has laid emphasis on its 12 Metro line projects in the city, increasing their budgetary allocation this year to Rs 7,486.50 crore from Rs 4,700 crore last year.

Other than Metro corridors, the MMRDA has allocated Rs 210 crore for building two memorials in the city – Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mills, Dadar, and Bal Thackeray Memorial near Shivaji Park, also in Dadar.

“The intent is simple and focus positive. If the Metro is compelling for a better future, following the principles of great leaders is compulsory,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the MMRDA’s meeting at Vidhan Bhavan. The enhanced budgetary allocation for the projects also include Rs 100 crore for the construction of a Metro Bhavan in Aarey Milk Colony.

With the government aiming to complete Metro 2A (D N Nagar to Dahisar) and Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) first, the two Metro lines have got a larger share at Rs 1,895 crore and Rs 1,921 crore. Other than Metro projects, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor (MMC) are the two other major infra projects that have been allocated larger chunks of funds – Rs 3,000 crore for MTHL and Rs 2,250 crore for the Multi-Modal Corridor (MMC).

The Budget also entails the allocation of Rs 704.2 crore for the Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme aimed at providing water to 20 lakh residents of the Mira-Bhayender Municipal Corporation and Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation through 88-km long pipeline starting from Suryanagar near Boisar.

The authority has prioritised many projects, the crucial being the Monorail Phase-2. The 11.28-km long second phase of Monorail from Wadala to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk has been allocated Rs 150 crore for its maintenance. The second phase is expected to take off soon.

Joint project director and MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawatkar said the Budget’s main aim is to boost infrastructure projects in the city.