Puratan bungalow to make way for 14-storey building to house MoS

On account of this scramble for official homes, the IAS Officers' Association had sought a building for serving bureaucrats at the Puratan site, to match Nilima – the building next door for senior police officers.

The state PWD will soon begin work on a 14-storey apartment block for ministers of state at the site where the Puratan bungalow once stood in Mumbai. The British era bungalow, which was revamped to house the official residences of two ministers, was recently pulled down.

Puratan – spread across 20,000 sq ft – is located on BG Kher Marg at Malabar Hill, a few metres from a new 14-storey building where senior IPS officers were recently allotted 24 flats with a spectacular view of the Queen’s Necklace.

Chandrakant Naik, executive engineer of PWD for Mumbai Presidency Division, said that a tender would be issued soon for the work.

Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Manoj Saunik said construction could begin by November. “The entire project would cost nearly Rs 90 crore. All flats will be 4-BHK and also have a meeting room for each minister,” he added. The proposed building will have one flat each on the 14 floors as well as a three-storey basement to park cars.

As the state did not have enough official accommodation, the ministers of state used to take up flats in government apartment blocks meant for senior bureaucrats, such as Suruchi, Suniti and Yashodan, close to Mantralaya. This resulted in a shortage of accommodation for top officials.

On account of this scramble for official homes, the IAS Officers’ Association had sought a building for serving bureaucrats at the Puratan site, to match Nilima – the building next door for senior police officers.