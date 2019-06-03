Punjabi Sahitya Akademi to host first ‘keertan darbar’ at Governor’s House

Maharashtra’s Punjabi Sahitya Akademi, the newest entrant to the state’s list of Sahitya Akademis under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, will host its first “keertan darbar” at the Governor’s House this month.

“For promotion of Punjabi culture, we are also open to inviting Punjabis from the other side of the border. People from Punjab have enriched Bollywood and contributed to its cultural enrichment. We will seek their participation for the Akademi’s activities. Presently, we are reproducing the translation of Guru Granth Sahib in Marathi and distributing it free of cost,” Rajan Khanna, executive chairman of the Akademi, told the Indian Express.

The state Urdu Sahitya Akademi was established in 1975, followed by Akademi for Hindi (1982), Sindhi (1983) and Gujarati (1996). An independent body, the Punjabi Sahitya Akademi has been formed for promotion and preservation of Punjabi language as well as to enable cultural exchange between Punjab and Maharashtra.

The GR regarding formation of the Akademi was issued on October 5, 2018, whereas members were nominated on January 4 this year.