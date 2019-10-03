Punit Goenka elected president of IAA India chapter

The India chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) has unanimously elected Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, as its president for the second term.

While Megha Tata, MD of Discovery South Asia, has been elected as vice president, other office-bearers include Jaideep Gandhi as secretary, Pradeep Dwivedi as treasurer and Ramesh Narayan Immediate Past President.

The members of the Managing Committee include Anant Goenka (Indian Express Group), Abhishek Karnani (Free Press Journal), Janak Sarda (Deshdoot), M V Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi Group) and I Venkat (Eanadu Group).

After being elected as president for second term, Punit Goenka said, “IAA will continue to invest its time and energy in addressing key industry level interests, in order to enhance the overall professional ecosystem. As one team, we will continue to roll out our Intellectual Properties, with an enhanced focus on regional markets.”

He added that as an institution, they will also continue to play an important role in espousing cause related initiatives, which were in line with ethos of what’s good for business.

“It has been a wonderful experience serving such an esteemed institution and I look forward to working closely with its members for the second term. I shall continue to seek their support and co-operation and wish them all the very best,” Goenka said.

The IAA is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertisers, advertising agencies and the media.

The IAA comprises corporate members, organisational members, educational affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 counties including the top 10 economies in the world.