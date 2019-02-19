Pune: Two booked for admission fraud of over Rs 28 lakh

Pune City Police booked two persons, including a leader of a political party, in connection with an alleged admission fraud. A 47-year-old state government official, working as executive engineer with the water resources department, lodged a complaint in the case at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Accordingly, the police have lodged offence against two suspects under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology Act.

The complainant came in contact with the two suspects in May 2016. The duo assured the complainant that they will secure his daughter’s admission for MBBS course and a relative’s son’s admission for the BAMS course at the medical college run by Bharati Vidyapeet. The duo claimed that they had links with a senior leader from the Congress party.

For this purpose, the suspects, including one who is known to be an office bearer of the Congress party, took Rs 28,81,000 from the complainant in different installments in 2016. But none of the students got admissions to the medical courses as promised.

The complainant has now approached the police and lodged a first information report (FIR). Assistant police inspector C M Suryawanshi is investigating the case.