Pune Ring Road gets costlier by Rs 10,502 crore as Maharashtra’s bills pile up

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) failing to take up a key stretch of the Pune Ring Road on priority, the Maharashtra government has decided to spend an additional Rs 10,502 crore on the project by transferring the package to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), taking the total project cost to Rs 53,213.39 crore.

The revised expenditure comes amid mounting pressure on the state’s finances, with its outstanding public debt projected to reach Rs 11.02 lakh crore in 2026-27 and a revenue deficit of Rs 40,552 crore estimated for the year.

The Cabinet sub-committee on infrastructure, at its meeting on August 18, 2026, approved a revised administrative sanction of Rs 10,502 crore for civil works and land acquisition. The decision follows the transfer of a package originally assigned to the NHAI to the MSRDC.