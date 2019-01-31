Pune: 45-yr-old murder accused held after 15 years

A 45-year-old man, who was on the run since 2004 after he and his accomplices robbed a bungalow in Surat and killed one person, was arrested in Pune on Tuesday. The accused had been running a telecom services gallery in Pune.

Vikram alias Vicky Patel was wanted by the Surat Police since January 19, 2004, when he and five other men, posing as employees of a gas company, barged into a bungalow in Umra, assaulted the family members staying in it and killed one of them, before fleeing with valuables.

Surat Police eventually caught the five men responsible for the murder. Four were awarded life sentence by a local court and one was given death penalty. Patel, however, managed to remain free.

The Mumbai Police got involved in the probe when one of the men serving life sentence fled after being granted parole last year. During the search for the convict, the police received information that his wanted accomplice had moved to Pune in 2008 and acquired a licence from a mobile company to run a gallery in Bibvewadi, said a crime branch official.

Officials from Unit 8 of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch kept a watch on Patel for two days before catching him on Tuesday.

A senior crime branch official said Patel was handed over to the Surat Police, who will carry out further investigation.

“He will now stand trial for the crime he committed in 2004,” said the official.