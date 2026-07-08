‘Abuse me, not Maharashtra’: Fadnavis hits back over ‘Missing Link’ landslide row

Responding to criticism over the recent landslide at the Pune-Mumbai Missing Link project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation and said those trying to discredit the project were effectively defaming Maharashtra.

Addressing the Assembly during a discussion on issues concerning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Fadnavis defended the project, saying the damage was limited and that traffic was restored within 18 hours.

“This connecting link is not just a road; it is an engineering marvel. We have constructed the tallest bridge in India and one of the largest tunnels in the world. As a result, the entire ghat section has been bypassed, and accidents have been eliminated. Here, the arch was damaged due to debris from a landslide caused by rain, but there were no structural cracks. Yet, the opposition started projecting it as if seven thousand crores had gone down the drain. However, the road was reopened for traffic within 18 hours, right in their faces,” Fadnavis said, taunting the Opposition.