Pune Metro: 50 per cent of SKP campus to be acquired; trust moves HC

After it was informed that 50 per cent of its campus will be acquired under the revised route plan of the metro, a trust at the SKP Campus in Balewadi, Pune, has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Pune Metro Line 3, Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar.

The Shree Khanderai Pratishthan has various educational institutions such as primary and secondary Marathi medium school, Marathi medium junior and senior college, C M International School, College of DEd, BEd and Dnyansagar Institute of Management and Research.

The petition states that the school has been running for the past 30 years and has catered to the need of the underprivileged students in the surrounding areas.

The trust gives utmost importance to physical fitness and education of students and also organises sports events; and has earmarked 40 per cent of its campus for required playground and sports facilities, the petition states.

The petition further states that these activities are going to be adversely affected due to the “arbitrary conduct” of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), as nearly 50 per cent of the campus of the trust’s educational institute and its sports facility is going to be acquired under the revised route plan of the Pune Metro Line 3.

The trust told the court that on August 2018, they were informed that a part of their property was going to be utilised for the purpose of the metro route. It further told the court that the project was being implemented without calling for any objections either from the trust or from the public at large.

Last week, lawyer Pralhad Paranjape, appearing for the PMRDA, told the court that at present, only the inspection and survey of the site will be undertaken, and as and when a decision is taken for a change of route, an appropriate procedure will be followed. Paranjape added that the trust should permit them to carry out the inspection and survey work of the site.

Senior counsel A V Anturkar, appearing for the petitioner, made a statement before the court that they had no objection if the inspection and survey work was carried out.

Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice N M Jamdar directed the PMRDA to file an affidavit and posted the matter on March 8.