Pune man sends threat email to secretariat after sons ‘deliberately failed’ by school, arrested

Senior police inspector Vishwanath Kolekar of Marine Drive police station said, “I was informed at around 6.30 pm, following which we carried out searches in the secretariat. But we did not find anything suspicious.”

A 53-year-old hotel owner from Pune has been arrested for allegedly sending a threat email to the state secretariat. The man was miffed after his two sons were allegedly deliberately failed in class 9 by their school and despite submitting a complaint to the Zilla Parishad and the education department had received no response, the police said.

The police said the state home department received the email Monday evening where the sender had threatened to blow up the secretariat. Subsequently, the Marine Drive police, dog squad and other security departments were informed.

The police then registered an offence and during the course of the investigation found the accused, Shailesh Shinde, had sent the mail from his own email account. “He was traced to the Ghorpandi area in Pune. We then informed Pune Police who apprehended him. Subsequently, a team was sent and the accused was taken into custody and brought to Mumbai,” Kolekar said.

Shinde was formally arrested around 2.30 am on Tuesday and later produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till June 25.

“During questioning, he told the police that the school had purposely failed his two sons, who were class 9 students,” Kolekar said. The accused had complained to Zilla Parishad about the school’s alleged misconduct and even wrote to the education department in the Mantralaya, but nobody responded to his letters which allegedly angered him and he decided to threaten the Mantralaya officials.