Pune man booked for duping south Mumbai jeweller of Rs 2.89 crore

The Mumbai police has booked a Pune-based man for allegedly duping a south Mumbai jeweller to the tune of Rs 2.89 crore.

The police said the accused, identified as Hitesh Solanki, who is also a jeweller, took gold ornaments from the complainant under the pretext of presenting them at a jewellery exhibition in Pune.

According to the police, complainant Dineshbhai Vasant Jadhav, a resident of Kurla and runs a jewellery shop with a partner at Mumbadevi, met Solanki in January 2019.

“They met through a common friend. Solanki promised them that he could help them earn more profit,” said an officer.

Police said that for three months, the accused bought jewelleries from them and sold them to his clients, helping Jadhav make good profits.

“This is one of the modus operandi used by frauds to dupe jewellers. They first help the victims in earning profit to gain their trust,” an officer said, adding, “Once the complainant started trusting, the accused came to him with an offer to present his ornaments in a jewellery exhibition, stating that it would help him in getting more orders.”

In November and December last year, Solanki took ornaments worth Rs 2.89 crore from the complainant, promising to return them after the exhibition.

“Solanki stopped answering the complainant’s calls, did not reply to his messages and if he would answer to calls, he refused to meet them,” said an officer.

In January, the complainant and his partner went to his residence in Pune, where Solanki’s father told them he had been duping people for the last 15 years and that he had also shut his shop.

Jadhav then submitted a complaint at LT Marg police station, where a case was registered on last Wednesday. Police said they are trying to locate the accused through his call data record.

