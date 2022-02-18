scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 18, 2022
Must Read

Pune land grab case: HC further extends interim protection from arrest to Eknath Khadse’s wife

On Oct 14 last year, the Bombay High Court had granted interim protection from arrest to Mandakini Khadse and the same was extended from time to time thereafter.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 18, 2022 12:08:27 pm
On October 14 last year, the high court had granted interim protection from arrest to Mandakini and the same was extended from time to time thereafter.(File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday further extended till March 14 the interim relief from arrest granted to Mandakini Khadse, wife of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Pune land grab case.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal adjourned the hearing in Mandakini’s anticipatory bail plea, which was moved after the special court in December last year rejected the same. Khadse’s lawyer submitted that she is cooperating with the probe.

On October 14 last year, the high court had granted interim protection from arrest to Mandakini and the same was extended from time to time thereafter. On December 7, the high court waived Mandakini’s appearance before the ED and said that as and when she is required to appear, the investigating agency should give her 24-hour prior notice.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The ED has named Eknath Khadse, his wife, son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and two others as accused in a money laundering case alleging that in 2016 when Eknath was revenue minister with the then BJP-led government in the state, he had misused his position to benefit his family in a land deal.

More from Mumbai

While Chaudhari is in custody, another co-accused Ravindra Muley was granted bail last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement