Pune land grab case: HC further extends interim protection from arrest to Eknath Khadse’s wife

The Bombay High Court on Thursday further extended till March 14 the interim relief from arrest granted to Mandakini Khadse, wife of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Pune land grab case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang V Kotwal adjourned the hearing in Mandakini’s anticipatory bail plea, which was moved after the special court in December last year rejected the same. Khadse’s lawyer submitted that she is cooperating with the probe.

On October 14 last year, the high court had granted interim protection from arrest to Mandakini and the same was extended from time to time thereafter. On December 7, the high court waived Mandakini’s appearance before the ED and said that as and when she is required to appear, the investigating agency should give her 24-hour prior notice.

The ED has named Eknath Khadse, his wife, son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and two others as accused in a money laundering case alleging that in 2016 when Eknath was revenue minister with the then BJP-led government in the state, he had misused his position to benefit his family in a land deal.

While Chaudhari is in custody, another co-accused Ravindra Muley was granted bail last year.