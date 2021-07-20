Pune land deal case: Custody of Khadse’s son-in-law extended

On Monday, an in-charge court extended his custody by a day in the absence of the regular court.

A SPECIAL court Monday extended the custody of Girish Chaudhari, NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law, till Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Chaudhari on July 7 in connection with an alleged land grab case.

On Monday, an in-charge court extended his custody by a day in the absence of the regular court. Chaudhari will now be produced before a regular court Tuesday, which will decide about his further custody on the basis of the grounds submitted by the ED.

So far, the ED has claimed that Chaudhari was named beneficiary in a 2016 land deal in Pune allegedly through intervention by Khadse, who was the then revenue minister under the BJP government in the state.

The ED has booked Chaudhari on charges of money laundering claiming that a loan shown to have been taken to purchase the land was not a real transaction and involved shell companies.