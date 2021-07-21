Pune land case: Chaudhari sent to judicial custody for two weeks

The ED has alleged that a loss of Rs 61.25 crore was caused to the public exchequer after a fraudulent sale deed was executed in favour of Khadse’s wife, Mandakini and Chaudhari.

A special court on Tuesday sent Girish Chaudhari, the son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, to judicial custody for two weeks in the Pune land grab case.

Chaudhari, through his lawyer Mohan Tekavde, had filed a bail plea stating that he should be released as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act sections, under which he has been booked, do not apply against him.

Chaudhari was arrested on July 7 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has claimed that he was involved in the sale of a land at Bhosari in Pune in 2016, allegedly facilitated by Khadse who was then the revenue minister in the BJP-led government. Alleging his arrest was a “political conspiracy”, the bail plea stated that the land in question did not belong to MIDC and hence, the question of grabbing it illegally did not arise.

The ED has alleged that a loss of Rs 61.25 crore was caused to the public exchequer after a fraudulent sale deed was executed in favour of Khadse’s wife, Mandakini and Chaudhari. It has claimed that the land belonged to MIDC and hence, the sale deed was void. It had said that its investigation had shown that Khadse, despite not having the charge of MIDC, had given directions in favour of his family members without informing the revenue department in 2016.