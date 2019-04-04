Pune institute offers to pay for surgery of man who lost vision in left eye in air pistol shooting

THE PUNE-BASED Indian Military Training Centre, which has been booked for conducting an unauthorised air-pistol firing exercise for students, has reached out to provide financial aid for the surgery of the 26-year-old office attendant who lost vision in left eye after a pellet hit him at Azad Maidan on February 16.

The Nirmala Niketan College of Home Science, which collaborated for the self-defence course, has, however, kept a safe distance from the accident, claiming their students signed up for the course on their own and no official contract was drawn with the college.

While a case has been registered under sections 336 (endangering personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC against the institute, no case has been registered against the nine female students who were part of the exercise. The pellet that hit the office attendant was fired by a 17-year-old BSc first-year student.

“Of the nine, we do not know who fired the pellet that hit the man. They were taking turns to practice firing. Since they are all students, they have not been named in the FIR,” the investigating officer from Azad Maidan police said.

The students were part of 20 females who had registered for a self-defence course with the centre from Nirmala Niketan. On February 16, on the last day of the 15-session module, nine of them were taken to Azad Maidan for a two-hour air pistol firing exercise. No permission for practicing firing in open space was taken. A plastic sheet was put up as a barrier behind the target.

All of them were firing air pistols for the first time. One of the pellets hit the 26-year-old Kolhapur native, tearing through his cornea, sclera and retina as he was walking past the Bombay Gymkhana near Azad Maidan.

Dr Geeta Ibrahim, principal of Nirmal Niketan, said: “Our college was approached by the institute for a course in self-defence. The students and their parents’ consent was taken and they applied for the course online by themselves. We only came to know about the incident on the last day of session after the students reported it to us.”

A teacher, Dr Vishaka Karnad, said the students are appearing for their exams, and teachers are avoiding to broach the subject. “They did their best to help him by taking him to St George hospital for first aid,” she added.

On Wednesday, Bhimrana Kalabande — the trainer booked for illegally conducting the firing session — met the 26-year-old injured attendant. “It was an unfortunate incident. We are trying to help him in whatever way possible,” Kalabande said.

Eye surgeon S Natarajan, who treated the attendant at Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, said he requires a retina reattachment surgery that may cost more than Rs 1 lakh. “But we cannot be sure whether his vision will return.”

The 26-year-old told The Indian Express that his employer and friends paid for the first surgery to remove the pellet from his eye on February 17. He can currently see blurry shapes at a distance of one metre. “I don’t have any money for a second surgery. No one from the college has approached me. I am trying to gather funds,” he said. He has been unable to join work since the accident.

“We have taken responsibility of this accident. Our team is trying to understand the medical requirements and extend support,” said Adwait Deshpande, director of the Pune institute. While Deshpande has also been booked, no arrest has been made in the case yet.