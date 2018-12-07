Pune: IMA to hold multi-specialty conference on December 8, 9

A multi-specialty-themed medical conference will be organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on December 8 and 9 in Pune. The conference will be attended by more than 400 delegates and will cover different topics, including diabetes, transplant, robotic surgery, epilepsy surgery, IVF and pregnancy vaccines.

“Through this conference, doctors can stay updated about the developments in the field of medicine. Since the theme is multi-specialty, delegates will have an opportunity to gain primary knowledge about topics other than their chosen specialty,” said Padma Iyer, president of IMA, Pune. To encourage research activities and innovations among the doctors, a session titled, Free paper and poster representation, will also be organised.

The event will be inaugurated by renowned psychiatrist and Magsaysay awardee, Bharat Vatwani, in presence of guest of honour, Dr Hozie Kapadia, president elect, IMA Maharashtra. Dr Avinash Bhondwe, alumni of IMA, said: “One of our main goals is to develop a social perspective among doctors and encourage philanthropy. Hence, Vatwani will also talk on his philanthropic work to elevate mental health of the homeless.”

According to Dr Sanjay Patil, president elect, IMA Pune, every delegate registering with MultiCon 2018 will receive 4 MMC credit points on both the days. The conference, which is being organised only for allopathy practitioners, will also see the participation of a large number of medical students as compared to previous years.

Bhondwe said in recent years the number of legal cases filed against doctors had increased considerably. “Almost 46 laws are applied to doctors, clinics and hospitals. We found out about them while practising medicine”, he said. Thus, on December 9, the highlight of the conference will be a debate on whether the subject of law should be included in the medical curriculum or not. The debate will include panelists like Dr Jayant Navrange, Dr Manish Machave, Dr Dilip Sarda and Dr Vaijanti Patwardhan.