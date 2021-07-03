Pune hotelier’s son quizzed by ED in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Amit Bhosale, son of Pune-based businessman and hotelier Avinash Bhosale, in connection with a case registered against the duo under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

The ED is probing a transaction pertaining to the purchase and construction of a commercial building on a plot meant for houses for bureaucrats. The case is based on an FIR lodged against Avinash Bhosale’s real estate firm ABIL.

Earlier, Avinash had cited Covid-19 pandemic to skip ED summons issued to him.

Last month, the ED had seized assets worth over Rs 40 crore belonging to Avinash and his family members in a separate investigation under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. The probe agency found that Avinash and his family had acquired immovable property in Dubai in contravention of FEMA.