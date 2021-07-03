scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 02, 2021
Most Read

Pune hotelier’s son quizzed by ED in PMLA case

The ED is probing a transaction pertaining to the purchase and construction of a commercial building on a plot meant for houses for bureaucrats. The case is based on an FIR lodged against Avinash Bhosale's real estate firm ABIL.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 3, 2021 3:01:46 am
Avinash Bhosale (Photo Source: abilgroup.com)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Amit Bhosale, son of Pune-based businessman and hotelier Avinash Bhosale, in connection with a case registered against the duo under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

The ED is probing a transaction pertaining to the purchase and construction of a commercial building on a plot meant for houses for bureaucrats. The case is based on an FIR lodged against Avinash Bhosale’s real estate firm ABIL.

Earlier, Avinash had cited Covid-19 pandemic to skip ED summons issued to him.

Click here for more

Last month, the ED had seized assets worth over Rs 40 crore belonging to Avinash and his family members in a separate investigation under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. The probe agency found that Avinash and his family had acquired immovable property in Dubai in contravention of FEMA.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 02: Latest News

Advertisement