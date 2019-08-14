Pune: Hindu outfits protest at book launch of former top cop on terror attacks

A book written by retired Maharashtra inspector general of police S M Mushrif, on the alleged targeting of Muslims as terror case accused, was released amid much controversy at the Bal Gandharva auditorium in Pune on Tuesday.

Several outfits had objected to the release of the book, Brahminists bombed, Muslims Hanged, which has the tagline ‘The Brahminist game of blast and blame Muslims’.

Members of outfits such as Brahman Jagruti Seva Sangh, Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh (ABBM) and Parshuram Seva Sangh had approached Pune City Police on Monday and filed a complaint demanding action against Mushrif for “making false allegations” in the book. They had claimed that the book was likely to create rift and enmity between various castes and religions in society, and sought cancellation of the book release programme.

However, police on Monday issued a notice to Ankit Kane, a member of the Brahman Jagruti Seva Sangh, under Section 149 of the CrPC. Police also warned members of the other outfits that they could move court with their demand, but action would be taken against them if they tried to create any law and order problems during the book release programme.

Despite the police’s warning, members of these outfits reached the auditorium on Tuesday, and were detained by police. “In the notice issued to us, we were denied permission to hold a rally or gathering, but we were not banned from attending the book release programme. It is our constitutional right to attend the programme that was open for all. But still, we were detained by police,” said Anand Dave of ABBM.