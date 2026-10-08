After losing Pune Graduates seat, Praful Patel’s veiled criticism of Sunetra Pawar

Patel said that the decision was finalised in a meeting of the Chief Minister and two deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. “But now that the decision has been made, it will be contested as Mahayuti,” he said.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 01:11 PM IST
Sunetra Pawar. (Express File Photo)Praful Patel’s veiled criticism of Sunetra Pawar comes amid party sources claiming no prior meeting with senior NCP leaders. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare said the party not getting the Pune Graduates constituency seat was a collective failure, the party’s national working president Praful Patel said it was demoralising for the party workers of five districts that cover the constituency.

“It is certainly demoralising for our cadre in five districts under which the Pune Graduates’ Constituency falls. The seat was with us, which we had won on our symbol in the previous election,” said Patel, when asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting it, instead of the NCP.

Patel said that the decision was finalised in a meeting of the Chief Minister and two deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. “But now that the decision has been made, it will be contested as Mahayuti,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Praful Patel’s veiled criticism of Sunetra Pawar comes amid party sources claiming that no prior meeting was held with senior leaders of the NCP before discussion with CM Fadnavis took place. The party sources are also pointing to the example of Shinde, who, despite the BJP announcing a candidate for the Pune Teachers’ constituency, has given a ticket to Mangesh Chivate.

“The suggestion from the leaders was that there should be no commitment from the NCP about this particular seat as it belonged to the party. But the negotiations had the involvement of only three leaders; the decision was finalised. Shinde has given a ticket to his worker despite BJP pressure and has kept the window of negotiations open,” said another senior party leader, on the condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, NCP state president and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare had termed it as a collective failure. “The Pune Graduate constituency seat rightly belonged to the Nationalist Congress Party. However, the party did not get this seat. We must have fallen short somewhere and this must be considered their collective failure,” Tatkare had said, on the last day of filing nominations for the council elections.

United NCP’s Arun Lad had won this seat on the Clock symbol six years ago. His son Sharad Lad joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was reportedly interested in contesting the seat. The BJP took the seat but has fielded Dr Smita Jadhav, daughter-in-law of media baron Dr Pratapsinh Jadhav.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments