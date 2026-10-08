After losing Pune Graduates seat, Praful Patel’s veiled criticism of Sunetra Pawar

A day after ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare said the party not getting the Pune Graduates constituency seat was a collective failure, the party’s national working president Praful Patel said it was demoralising for the party workers of five districts that cover the constituency.

“It is certainly demoralising for our cadre in five districts under which the Pune Graduates’ Constituency falls. The seat was with us, which we had won on our symbol in the previous election,” said Patel, when asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting it, instead of the NCP.

Patel said that the decision was finalised in a meeting of the Chief Minister and two deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. “But now that the decision has been made, it will be contested as Mahayuti,” he said.