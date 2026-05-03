‘Can a mother’s grief be addressed with Rs 1,500?’ Sanjay Raut slams Maharashtra government after minor girl’s rape-murder

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government after the rape and murder of a minor girl in the Pune district, alleging a serious collapse of law and order.

Speaking in Mumbai, the Rajya Sabha MP said that incidents of crimes against women and children are rising, and the fear of law has weakened in the state.

“This is not an isolated case. Such incidents are increasing. The government has failed to maintain law and order,” he said, further questioning CM Fadnavis over his political engagements outside the state for poll campaigning.

“At a time when such serious crimes are taking place, the Chief Minister is busy campaigning in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal. Who is looking after Maharashtra?” Raut asked.