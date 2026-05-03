‘Can a mother’s grief be addressed with Rs 1,500?’ Sanjay Raut slams Maharashtra government after minor girl’s rape-murder

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government after the rape and murder of a minor girl in the Pune district, alleging a serious collapse of law and order.
Speaking in Mumbai, the Rajya Sabha MP said that incidents of crimes against women and children are rising, and the fear of law has weakened in the state.
“This is not an isolated case. Such incidents are increasing. The government has failed to maintain law and order,” he said, further questioning CM Fadnavis over his political engagements outside the state for poll campaigning.
“At a time when such serious crimes are taking place, the Chief Minister is busy campaigning in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal. Who is looking after Maharashtra?” Raut asked.
He also criticised the Home Department’s functioning, alleging that the administration is not responding to the ground situation. Referring to a recent traffic disruption during an infrastructure event, he said the Chief Minister had apologised for the inconvenience caused then, but should also address the gravity of the Pune crime. He demanded accountability over crimes against women and children.
Taking aim at the state’s Ladki Bahin scheme, Raut questioned whether financial assistance could compensate for such a loss. “Can a mother’s grief be addressed with Rs 1,500?” he asked, in a pointed remark on welfare measures amid concerns over public safety.
The MP further alleged that police used force against villagers protesting the incident. “People were mourning and demanding justice. Instead, they were lathi-charged,” he said, adding that the situation reflected poorly on governance.
The murder of the girl sparked anger in western Maharashtra, with hundreds of residents gathering near a police outpost and blocking the Pune–Bengaluru highway at Wadgaon bridge, demanding strict action against the accused.
As the protest grew, police used mild force to disperse the crowd on Saturday evening.
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