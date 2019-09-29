Pune floods: Officials survey damage in affected areas, to pay compensation from Monday

The Pune district administration has completed panchnamas in 2,800 cases to assess the damage caused by the flash floods that hit Pune and its surrounding areas on Wednesday night. District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said officials have been instructed to start transferring the compensation amount to the affected families from Monday.

The Revenue department has formed a number of teams to conduct panchnamas of the loss, with one team being assigned per 50 families. Each team in Pune city limit is going to have three Revenue department officials and one PMC official.

According to officials, the exercise to conduct panchnamas was being carried out in the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Haveli taluka (urban area), Haveli (rural area) and in Purandar taluka.

The flash floods, caused by heavy rain, led to the overflowing of nullahs and streams across the city, which flooded several localities and affected thousands of people. Khed Shivapur in Pune rural area was the worst hit, while Tangewala Colony, Gurunath Society and Anna Bhau Sathe Nagar in Pune city also suffered damage.

“The teams deployed for the purpose conducted 1,079 panchnamas on Friday and 1,728 panchnamas on Saturday. Of the total 2,807 panchnamas of damage that have been conducted so far, 1,479 have been carried out in Pune city limits, the rest are from Haveli and Purandar talukas,” said Ram.

The district collector said the process of disbursement of compensation to eligible families will start from Monday. “I have instructed officials to start disbursing the amount to eligible families, as per the panchnamas, directly into the bank accounts,” said Ram. He refused to give an estimate of the damage, to property, livestock and crops, in the district. “We are still in the process of conducting the panchnamas and will be able to put a figure to the total loss once all of them are conducted,” said Ram.

The district administration has already distributed ad hoc financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to family members of the five residents of Tangewala Colony who died in two separate wall collapse incidents on Wednesday night.

District officials said family members of two of the deceased are currently away and will be given the money later. Seven residents of Tangewala Colony lost their lives on Wednesday night. Five died in wall collapse incidents and two were swept away by the water.