Pune: Congress corporator from Ahmednagar, four others held ‘with Rs 3 crore in banned notes’

The old currency seized from the suspects. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) The old currency seized from the suspects. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Pune City Police has arrested five persons, including a Congress corporator from Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, for allegedly being in possession of about Rs 3 crore in banned old currency, from Raviwar Peth in Pune on Thursday night. The five suspects have been identified as Congress Corporator Gajendra Bajaba Abhang (47), Vijay Abhimanyu Shinde (38), Aditya Vishwas Chavan (25), Suresh Pandurang Jagtap (40) and Navnath Kashinath Bhandagale (28).

Acting on a tip-off to Assistant Police Inspector Vaibhav Pawar of Khadak police station, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Mokashi arrested the five suspects near Bandivan Maruti Chowk in Raviwar Peth at around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

During the subsequent search, bags filled with banned old currency were found in their possession, said police.

When questioned, the suspects could neither provide a satisfactory explanation about the banned currency notes in their possession nor produce proper documents on them, said police.

An offence has been lodged against the five suspects at the Khadak police station under sections of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017. Police have also alerted the Income Tax department about the seizure for further investigation.

Police suspect that Abhang, a Congress corporator in Sangamner Municipal Council, was looking for somebody to replace the banned notes with new currency notes. Abhang may have received the money from a businessman, who offered to give him a commission for replacing the old notes with new ones, said police. Police are trying to ascertain the source of banned old currency notes and identify the person who was willing to replace them with new currency notes.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App