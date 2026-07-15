After Pune building collapse, BMC orders safety audit of Mumbai’s landfills

The audit is slated to be conducted across Mumbai's two active dumping grounds at Kanjurmarg and Deonar, alongside the closed landfill at Mulund where the civic body is undertaking bio-mining work. (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to launch an audit of Mumbai’s landfills, waste treatment facilities and solid waste management project sites. During the week-long assessment of safety norms, the civic authorities are slated to assess the heights of legacy waste mounds, identify unstable excavation zones as well as audit structural stability of facilities in and around landfill cells. The move comes after nine people were killed when a waste-to-energy plant building collapsed in Pune’s Moshi.

On Tuesday, Vipin Sharma, BMC’s additional municipal commissioner convened a meeting to review safety of solid waste management (SWM) project activities across Mumbai’s landfills and refuse transfer stations. While reviewing safety norms across the city, Sharma directed authorities to immediately review ongoing bio-mining excavation methods unfolding across Kanjurmarg, Deonar and Mulund dumping grounds to ensure safe operations. As an immediate measure, authorities concerned have been asked to identify “unstable excavation zones” and barricade earmarked areas to prevent unauthorised access.